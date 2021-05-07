Amphenol Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Amphenol has increased its dividend by 48.6% over the last three years.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE:APH opened at $66.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.32.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.