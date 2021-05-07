AmonD Price Hits $0.0070 on Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $74,675.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded 55.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,048,804 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

