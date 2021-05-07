Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMRX. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.93.

AMRX stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 163,848 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,231.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 229,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

