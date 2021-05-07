AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.52

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.52 and last traded at $82.50, with a volume of 2898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. Research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,833 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

