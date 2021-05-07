AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.52

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.52 and last traded at $82.50, with a volume of 2898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.37.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.
The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.
In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,833 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
