Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.62.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $251.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.57 and its 200 day moving average is $236.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $779,408 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

