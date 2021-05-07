Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $295.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ameriprise Financial traded as high as $262.26 and last traded at $261.13, with a volume of 4406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $257.53.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMP. Citigroup raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.82.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,041 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,227 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.49 and a 200 day moving average of $208.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.