Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for approximately 2.2% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,041 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,227 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.82.

AMP stock opened at $260.68 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.32 and a 52-week high of $263.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.