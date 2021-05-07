American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Price Target Raised to $24.00

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AVD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. American Vanguard has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $631.95 million, a PE ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 282.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

