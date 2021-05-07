American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,118,000 after acquiring an additional 177,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $16,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $50.35.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

