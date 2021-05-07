American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $290,331,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,025,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,978,000 after buying an additional 440,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,202,000 after buying an additional 103,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,457,000 after buying an additional 104,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $50.17 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

