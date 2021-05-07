American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.240-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.27.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $37.15.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 in the last ninety days. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

