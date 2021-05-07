American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE AEL opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,776.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

