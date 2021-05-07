American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NYSE AEL opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $34.25.
In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,776.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
About American Equity Investment Life
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
