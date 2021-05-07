American Electric Power Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 21,539 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,315% compared to the typical daily volume of 892 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 534,194 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 722.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after buying an additional 418,427 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after purchasing an additional 264,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after buying an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average of $82.71.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

