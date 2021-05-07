America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 100,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,135. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $360.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

