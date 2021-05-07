Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $11.07 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $12.26 EPS.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.
AMZN traded down $16.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,289.50. The company had a trading volume of 356,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,263.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,201.52.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
