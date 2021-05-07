Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $11.07 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN traded down $16.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,289.50. The company had a trading volume of 356,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,263.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,201.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.