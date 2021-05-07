Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $66.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

