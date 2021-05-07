Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Lowered to $129.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $157.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AYX. Truist started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.75.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -287.85, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.00. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $74.72 and a 12-month high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $607,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $597,883.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at $135,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,221 shares of company stock worth $8,028,152 in the last three months. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Alteryx by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 882,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,230,000 after purchasing an additional 140,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,886,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,892,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,294,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.