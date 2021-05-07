Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $504 million-$512 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.22 million.

Shares of ALTR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $64.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.37. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. Analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $4,421,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $35,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,240 shares of company stock worth $17,881,417. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.