Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Altair Engineering updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.85. 662,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,873. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -324.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $337,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $2,258,326.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,240 shares of company stock worth $17,881,417. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

