AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $109.02 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

