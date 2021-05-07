AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 243 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGV. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

BATS IGV opened at $343.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.40. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

