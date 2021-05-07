AlphaMark Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,009,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.74 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76.

