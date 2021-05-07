AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $657,000 in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in The Timken by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 179,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,331,753 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $90.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $90.47.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

