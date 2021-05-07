AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 263.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.