AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PVH by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PVH by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,105,000 after acquiring an additional 203,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,904,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $115.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day moving average is $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.33. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.34 and a 12-month high of $118.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, OTR Global began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

