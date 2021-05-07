AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 49,685 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 5,397.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 53,976 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,685,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,949,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,123,000.

NYSEARCA IVOL opened at $28.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

