Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,473.33.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,337.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,201.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,929.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,323.30 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.