Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,337.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,201.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,929.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.30 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

