Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,758.06.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,446.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,531.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1,595.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $738.67 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,039.06 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

