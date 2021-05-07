Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 808.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 227,960 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 46,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 197,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after buying an additional 146,778 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XYL opened at $118.75 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $118.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.51.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

