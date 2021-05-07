Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $207,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $184.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,679. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

