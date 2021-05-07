Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

IVZ opened at $28.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

