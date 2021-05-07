Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,014,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JMST opened at $51.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $52.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.