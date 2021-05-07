Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a neutral rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.75.

ALNY stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

