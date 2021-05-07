Allworth Financial LP Sells 3,893 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,070 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,658,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 1,464,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,765,000 after buying an additional 349,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.24 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

