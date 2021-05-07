Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,388 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43,812 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 119,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $25.37 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

