Allworth Financial LP Purchases 6,414 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 773.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $118.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 89.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.