Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 709.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 65,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

Shares of LHX opened at $216.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $219.62.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

