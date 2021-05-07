Allworth Financial LP Buys 5,245 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

