Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 307,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 46,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.54 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average is $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

