Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Announces Earnings Results

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,474. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

