Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Issues Earnings Results

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.69%.
Shares of AMOT stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,166. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $516.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.
Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile
Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.
Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.