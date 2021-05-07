Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Issues Earnings Results

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Shares of AMOT stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,166. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $516.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

