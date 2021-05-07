ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ALE traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $71.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,299. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 75.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALE. Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

