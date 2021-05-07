Allen Capital Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

