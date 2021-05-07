Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alico had a net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alico has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $1,891,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

