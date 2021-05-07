Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,244,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $508,954,000 after buying an additional 384,321 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 105.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $226.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $612.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.98. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $194.03 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.