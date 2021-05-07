Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target Raised to $173.00 at SVB Leerink

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $156.00 to $173.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALXN. Raymond James cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $169.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.82. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.08. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

