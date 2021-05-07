Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Down 5.3%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.44. 3,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 623,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

ALEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Get Alector alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $399,031.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 74,450 shares of company stock worth $1,481,141 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alector by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.