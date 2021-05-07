Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Issues Earnings Results

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%.

ALEC traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 449,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,186. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. Alector has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $34.89.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $399,031.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,141. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Alector in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

