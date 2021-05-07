Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

